Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lopetegui has confirmed Hugo Bueno, Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-Chan are still out, but Matheus Cunha could return.

On recent results he said: "I think we played well against Fulham and deserved more" but that after conceding against Liverpool "it was different."

He knows Wolves "need points" in their battle to avoid the drop but that it's going to be "a very hard task for a lot of teams, not just us."

When asked about forgetting managers are human, he said: "We have feelings, we have family. We are not robots."

