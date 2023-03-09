Your favourite Fulham goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Fulham score and Pajtim Kasami's volley at Crystal Palace got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Mark: Fulham's best goals for me has to be John Harley against Aston Villa. The Clint Dempsey chip against Juventus also, and Simon Davies when we met Hamburg in the Europa League semi-final at the Cottage purely for what it meant.

Tom: I'll always fondly remember Mitro's 94th minute winner against Swansea in February 2020. Having squandered a chance to lead with a tepid penalty minutes before, he rose almost vertically to meet a cross, heading in off the bar and sending the Hammy End into wild celebration. Classic victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat stuff and was the last time I'd hug a fellow fan for a while.

Al: Clint Dempsey's winning chip v Juventus will always be ingrained in to my mind. Absolute scenes!

Terence: The question should be - “what is the second best goal ever scored by Fulham behind Clint Dempsey’s goal against Juventus in the Europa Cup in 2010 at Craven Cottage?”

Tony: The best goal I’ve seen was in an FA Cup match in the 1970s scored by Alan Mullery against Leicester, if my memory is right.