He is "relieved" January is over but "very pleased" to finalise Enzo Fernandez's transfer: "He's a fantastic player and a really impressive young man. I'm really excited to work with him."

Fernandez could make his debut against Fulham but the club need to "go through the paperwork" to ensure he has clearance.

The size of his squad is not an issue for him: "It's a challenge but I'm certainly not complaining about it. It's exciting. We have to create an environment where there is healthy competition. We've got a lot of important games and we need to improve our results."

On frustrations players may have over not playing: "We understand that. There will always be those who are disappointed. It's just about being as open, honest, respectful and transparent as you can and then it's down to players to be ready to play."

Potter believes spending money is no guarantee of success, stating: "Clearly if you spend, then the external noise goes up. But using resources is one thing but you need to be able to align them, make the right decisions and provide the right culture. It's more than just the amount you spend."

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of key players: "Reece [James], Ben [Chilwell], Raheem [Sterling] and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] are all training with the squad."