Everton manager Sean Dyche believes Brentford's success this season goes back to years of hard work at the club.

Speaking before the Toffees host Brentford on Saturday, Dyche was full of praise for Thomas Frank's side.

He said: "They have done well. They have proven they are a good outfit. They are learning from last season going into this season.

"I know the manager a little bit, I like what he’s done. They play direct when they need to, they can play forceful when they need to, they can play physically but they can play as well. They have a good mix there."

Dyche believes the recipe to Brentford's success has been in their recruitment.

He said: "More of the story of Brentford has been learning from trying to buy players and making the ups and downs of recruitment.

"They have come through a spell where they have got it right, that’s obvious with some of the players they have brought in, and the manager is doing a great job as well.

"People think it’s a recent story, it’s not. It’s been going on a long time to get to where they have. They have done very well in the bigger picture and the most recent manager has done very well.

"I have spent a bit of time with him so I know about him and I like him. He wants his team to just play real football, play hard football, play committed and put everything on the pitch. They have shown signs of that this season."