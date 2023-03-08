Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

With Southampton at Manchester United and teams around them having matches against top or in-form sides, we could finish the weekend 'as you were' for the bottom clubs.

If Saints are going to buck that trend, they’ll be hoping United take their Anfield frustrations out on Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday, and are then maybe sluggish on Sunday.

That’s not to say Saints can’t compete with the top clubs when they’re on song - they’ve shown they can against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea this season. It’s just that those levels of performance have been few and far between.

The dogged victory over Leicester City was massive, and fans will hope the mental lift of getting the win and climbing off the bottom of the table will act as a catalyst for these next three matches before the international break.

With Brentford and Tottenham at home coming quickly after United, the trip to Old Trafford is the start of a very big week - and even if Southampton don’t win, they need to show a level of performance that doesn’t dent their confidence for the next two games.

Ruben Selles has enjoyed two tough 1-0 wins in his three league games in charge, and that’s as much as he could have hoped for.

There are still question marks over his substitutions, and I worry he’s been reducing the team’s threat with them too early in matches.

But it’s just about worked for him so far overall, and fans will say long may that continue.