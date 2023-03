Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is back in the squad after a head injury.

Midfielder Joelinton will begin a two-match ban for amassing 10 yellow cards this season.

Wolves forward Diego Costa will be out for a month with the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham last weekend.

Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan, who have had respective groin and hamstring problems, will be given fitness tests.

