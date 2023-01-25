Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

After Dango Ouattara made an impressive debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Bournemouth’s fans are eagerly awaiting the next incoming deal.

New blood is sorely needed – the squad was stretched against Forest, with Philip Billing having joined Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks on the injured list, and with long-term absentee David Brooks still not ready to return.

With Jamal Lowe, Emiliano Marcondes and James Hill having been loaned out to make way for new arrivals, the Cherries are particularly light in attack, with Kieffer Moore the only fit central striker.

Having particularly felt the absence of pace and drive that Tavernier provides, Ouattara’s arrival from Lorient was a welcome addition to Gary O’Neil’s squad.

The Burkina Faso winger can be forgiven for the odd occasion when he did not seem to be on the same wavelength as some of his team-mates, given that in context, this is a 20-year-old who had only set foot on UK soil for the first time less than 48 hours before the Forest game.

He had only briefly trained with his new team-mates, and is not a native English speaker, so would have done well to even remember everyone’s names by that point.

But his assist for Jaidon Anthony’s goal, beating his full-back for pace before delivering a dangerous cross, is hopefully a portent of many more to come.

Elimination from the FA Cup means Bournemouth are not in action until 4 February, by which time a stronger squad will hopefully have been assembled.