Benfica v Liverpool: Head-to-head record
There have been 10 previous European matches between Benfica and Liverpool; the Portuguese club have only faced Bayern Munich (12) and Manchester United (11) more times in Europe, while the English side have only faced Chelsea (11) more often in European competition.
Liverpool have lost their past three away trips to face Benfica in European competition, with the most recent of those coming in the Europa League in 2009-10 under Rafael Benitez.
The Reds are looking to win five consecutive away games in the European Cup/Champions League for only the second time, having last done so between 1983 and 1984 under Joe Fagan.