Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Everton to sign striker Danny Ings on loan. The West Midlands club will only accept a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham. (Mail), external

The Toffees are open to letting midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure leave in January and talks have taken place with Fulham. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, manager Frank Lampard will be in charge for Everton's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United on Friday, despite doubts over his longer-term future at Goodison Park. (Guardian), external

