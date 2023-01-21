White not leaving County for St Johnstone

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has insisted striker Jordan White will not be leaving for St Johnstone.

It had been reported the the 30-year-old had been subject of a six-figure bid.

“It’s pure coincidence that he’s dropped to the bench today," Mackay said. "He’s had a heavy shift the last few weeks and he will participate in the match.

“But Jordan White is not going to St Johnstone. There was a conversation with them but he’s got 18 months on his contract and he’s not going anywhere.”