Arsenal could make a late bid for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho if they fail to lure Moises Caicedo from Brighton, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners had an improved £70m offer for the Ecuador midfielder turned down by the Seagulls on Monday, and could now turn their attention to Italy international Jorginho, 31.

"Arsenal have gone back to the drawing board while not closing the door on anything," Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They have looked back to a player they did explore in the past. Jorginho is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, there is no sign of a new deal there and they would be open to his departure, if the deal is right for them.

"It is probably contingent on Chelsea getting in Enzo Fernandez.

"Arsenal have expressed an interest and explored the possibility, but they are not the only club enquiring and he’s not the only player they are looking into.

"But this is one that could develop if they can’t get their hands on Moises Caicedo, which Brighton say they won’t."

