Motherwell's squad have been well warned about the windy conditions at Gayfield after manager Steven Hammell was part of the team that last faced Arbroath 23 years ago.

The initial Scottish Cup tie in 2000 was abandoned at half-time because of strong winds, with the Steelmen eventually progressing after a replay.

“I think Andy Goram was the goalkeeper, hitting goal-kicks and then catching them,” Hammell said ahead of Saturday's fourth-round trip to face the Championship club.

“Hopefully it’s not quite at that level. Some of the clips we have shown to the players this week it’s been similar, keepers hitting goal-kicks well into the opposition half and it puts the brakes on and ends up back in your 18-yard box.

“We understand it’s not going to be a perfect day, it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge.

“Hopefully not as bad as that but we are aware it’s not going to be a nice summer’s day with beautiful conditions.”

Motherwell are on a run of eight league games without a win and will hope to kickstart their season with a win on Saturday.

“It’s important to the club, it means a lot to the fans and it means a lot to me so make no mistake we want to do well,” Hammell said.