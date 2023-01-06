Robinson seeking new deals - and stability

Stephen Robinson hopes three more St Mirren players follow Greg Kiltie in signing a new deal with the club.

Midfielder Kiltie last week agreed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the Buddies until June 2025.

Back-up goalkeeper Peter Urminsky also signed a one-year extension to his deal which keeps him in Paisley until the summer of 2024.

St Mirren have a number of players - including Curtis Main, Marcus Fraser, Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne and Ryan Flynn - who are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Robinson said: “We can’t afford to bring players in, but we can certainly commit to next season, keeping the players that we want here.

“We have made offers to four players. Kiltie has signed and we are very close to another two and that gives us a real base to build on.

“We are trying to put a bit of stability in the football club, retain players we want and add four or five.”

Robinson is happy that midfielder Ethan Erhahon remains at the club in the face of interest - but is realistic about the future.

“We would love him to stay. Whether we have the finances to meet his expectations I don’t know, but we would love him to stay," said Robinson.

“But there has to be a realism as well, that we have to sell players to exist, to survive.”