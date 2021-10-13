Everton v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Everton have won more Premier League games (27) and scored more Premier League goals (87) against West Ham than they have versus any other side in the competition.

West Ham have won two of their past three Premier League away games against Everton (one lost), as many as they had in their previous 21 visits to Goodison Park. They’re looking to win consecutive away league games against the Toffees for the first time since March 1930.