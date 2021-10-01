Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Manchester United might have left it very late to beat Villarreal on Wednesday, but the most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that he won that game.

When United fell behind in the second half, I can just imagine some of his critics saying 'well, this is going to be three defeats in a row now' and all that kind of stuff. Instead, the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo's winner.

That is five goals in five games for him for United now, in the Premier League and Champions League and, whatever United's problems are, he is not one of them.

This will be a tough test for United, because we have seen how good Everton are under Rafa Benitez, and Solskjaer must cope without the injured Harry Maguire in his defence.

United struggled without Maguire at the end of last season, but the arrival of Raphael Varane means they are strong enough at the back now - plus Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, so they will carry less of a threat.

MVP's prediction: This is going to be tough. Based on the way we have been playing I don't see this being a spectacular performance from United - we will have to fight hard for the points. 2-1

