Chelsea v Man City: What does the form show?

Chelsea have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have failed to score in two of their five Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous 30 in the competition. They’ve not failed to score in as many as half of their first six games in a Premier League campaign since 2006-07.

Excluding own goals, Chelsea have already had 10 different goalscorers in their five Premier League games this season. Only Arsenal in 2009-10 have played fewer games before reaching 10 different scorers in a single campaign in the competition (4).