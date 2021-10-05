Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A diving header from academy product Trevoh Chalobah gave Chelsea their first of the afternoonPublished39 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After having been denied a goal by VAR, Timo Werner got his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute - giving the Blues a 2-1 leadImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Left-back Ben Chilwell sealed the deal when his volley, which appeared to have been saved by Saints keeper Alex McCarthy, did indeed cross the lineImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea sit top of the Premier League and are back on track following defeats by Juventus and Manchester City