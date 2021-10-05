BBC Sport

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: In pictures

A diving header from academy product Trevoh Chalobah gave Chelsea their first of the afternoon

After having been denied a goal by VAR, Timo Werner got his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute - giving the Blues a 2-1 lead

Left-back Ben Chilwell sealed the deal when his volley, which appeared to have been saved by Saints keeper Alex McCarthy, did indeed cross the line

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea sit top of the Premier League and are back on track following defeats by Juventus and Manchester City