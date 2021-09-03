Juventus rejected the chance to sign Edinson Cavani, 34, from Manchester United shortly after 36-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo moved the other way. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are interested in bringing midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to the Bernabeu from United. (Marca - in Spanish)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked five players from leaving Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, United are struggling to keep up with demand for Ronaldo shirts after delays from manufacturers Adidas. (Independent)

