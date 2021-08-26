New signing Jack Grealish is one of four Manchester City players called up to the England squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in September.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who moved to City from Aston Villa in the summer, will be joined by his new team-mates Raheem Sterling and defensive duo John Stones and Kyle Walker.

They will join up with the Three Lions after Saturday's game against Arsenal.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for the trio of games, which start with an away fixture against Hungary on Thursday, 2 September.

Follow reaction to the England squad announcement