We are used to seeing heated exchanges between managers on the touchline, but Graham Potter is looking for something altogether more affectionate from Pep Guardiola on Saturday.

Potter has joked he hopes to get "a cuddle" from the Manchester City boss when his Brighton side take on the Premier League champions at Amex Stadium.

The pair were involved in an angry touchline spat last May when Brighton recovered from 2-0 down to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win against City, with Potter apologising for his behaviour after the game.

Speaking about the incident at his pre-match press conference, Potter said: "It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me - an unintentional one, but still a poor one.

"Unfortunately, I'm a human being that's not perfect. I'll shake his hand and hopefully he'll give me a cuddle, but sometimes these things happen in life."