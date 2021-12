Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it is likely that Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will be available to return after injury.

Defender Pascal Struijk has a hip problem but is also expected to feature.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed he has no new injury worries after Thursday's defeat to Tottenham.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

