Liverpool have three more players out with Covid. While Sunday’s game is currently not in doubt, they "don’t know how it will look in a few hours" as they await PCR results. They will do more tests in the coming days.

He did not confirm which players have tested positive but said it would be evident on the team sheet should the game go ahead.

A number of players didn't train yesterday, including Alisson and Roberto Firmino. Thiago, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are out with injuries.

Klopp said he still feels the defeat at Leicester on 28 December: "It’s not bad, but we don’t want to get used to it."

He is not worried about falling behind Manchester City in the title race: "The only chance to catch someone ahead of you is to win a football game and that’s not so easy; we play against Chelsea – a proper football team."

"You cannot win the league properly in the winter," says the Reds boss. "What City have now is a gap which is absolutely deserved, but now let’s just give it a go and play on. At the end of the season only one team can be champion."