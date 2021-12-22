Arteta on Nketiah, football behind closed doors and Norwich
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before they face Norwich City in the Premier League on 26 December.
Here are the key lines:
On Eddie Nketiah, Arteta said "he deserves more minutes" after scoring a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland. He added that the 22-year-old is "a player we want to keep".
The Gunners boss added that he is taking things "game by game" with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will decide later this week whether he will make it into the squad.
Arteta hopes that football will not have to go behind closed doors: "It's a different sport, football is all about sharing it with people. The competition gets lost and it's not the same."
On Norwich, Arteta said he thinks they "deserve much more from many games" and they "expect a tough match because they deserve better results".
Arteta also talked about Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's comments on player welfare and said: "We have to listen to the players, we don't want to damage the league."