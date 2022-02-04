Liverpool v Cardiff: Team news

New signing Luis Diaz could be a late addition to Liverpool's squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round visit of Cardiff.

Harvey Elliott may also make his first appearance since September and Thiago Alcantara could return.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was injured in Wednesday's Championship win at Barnsley and is set to miss out.

Max Watters and loan trio Alfie Doughty, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu are all cup tied and Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are fitness doubts.

Boss Steve Morrison could give several of his youngsters a starting role at Anfield, with Isaak Davies, Joel Bagan, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill all in contention.

