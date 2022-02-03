Lampard on Everton job, relegation battle and new signings
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before his first game in charge of Everton against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He said he is "very proud to get the job" and "can see why the club is held in such regard, because it's a people club".
He has the appetite for the relegation battle that Everton currently face: "I can assure the fans I'll give absolutely everything. We can be united between players, club and fans - because the fans are such a huge input into performance and I want to try and bring that together."
On new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek, who are cup-tied this weekend but have excited supporters: "They are players who have a point to prove and they have a hunger to show themselves. I trust in their talent and them as people."
He praised "club legend" Duncan Ferguson and said new first-team coach Ashley Cole had been brought in for his "work ethic" and experiences that "will improve the players".
Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a knock in the last game so won't play against Brentford. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are also still out.