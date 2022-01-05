We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Leicester transfer gossip to drop so far:

Leicester are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 25-year-old is also being targeted by Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton. (Mail), external

The Foxes are also interested in signing Ghana defender Abdul Mumin from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes - although recent reports suggest Newcastle may be ahead of them in signing the 25-year-old. (Mail on Sunday), external

Chelsea are interested in taking Foxes defender Ryan Bertrand back to Stamford Bridge to address their current injury issues. The 32-year-old has featured 11 times for Leicester since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, but just four times in the Premier League. (LeicesterLive), external

