Brentford 1-2 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to Match of the Day: "Strange things today, but most importantly was that we came with personality, we came with consistency. It was a very good start of the year, three wins in the Premier League and one win in the [FA] Cup."

On the drone: "They tried to understand what happened, tried to find the man who controlled the drone, then we came inside and talked a little bit about the game. Sometimes we don’t have that time during the game to chat and we talked a little bit.

"I think it was a strange first half - too many stops - but I think in the second half, we started very well. We were the better team in the second half, we scored early, we controlled the game."