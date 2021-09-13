Solskjaer says "the aim is to go all the way" in this year's Champions League, although "we know it's going to be difficult". He adds that they've signed "quality, experience and youth" and that "hopefully we are better prepared for what's to come";

The United boss goes on to say: "This team has grown and matured over the last few seasons" and that the point they've reached now was "always the plan";

On Edinson Cavani's fitness, Solskjaer says he will "hopefully be back soon" having suffered a slight strain in a behind-closed-doors game during the international break;

On the challenge Young Boys will bring, he says: "They are energetic attacking minded and we know it's going to be a very difficult game";