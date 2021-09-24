Nuno on 'special' derby, injuries & improvements
- Published
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking before Spurs take on Arsenal in what will be his first experience of the north London derby on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
The north London derby is "not another game, it's a special game. A special game for us, for our fans. It's going to be a tough match but no doubt, it's a different game";
His players must "expect a tough match" and must "play and compete well";
Lucas Moura is back after missing the last two games, but Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined;
The win over Wolves in the EFL Cup in midweek helped Spurs bounce back from successive 3-0 league defeats and the manager knows there is more to come: "We are improving. We have a lot of problems and situations to improve and get better".