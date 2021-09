Emile Smith Rowe was your man of the match after scoring Arsenal's first goal in their 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham.

The 21-year-old midfielder swept home Bukayo Saka's cross in the 12th minute and also provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal as the Gunners dismantled Spurs.

