'Like a watch'

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The headline above is how Pep Guardiola described one of his debutants, Finlay Burns, last night. "Every action is perfect," said the Manchester City boss.

Tt's hard to disagree - and he wasn't the only one either. Four 18-year-olds at the back, one coming on as a substitute in the second half, and a 17-year-old in midfield - each one performed brilliantly in their first senior appearance for City.

They found the right pass, played the right action, stood up to Wycombe and got stuck in. They created opportunities, and two of them even got an assist. They showed unity and fitted in nicely among the star names.

Phil Foden showed there is a pathway through the City academy to the first team and those six - plus Cole Palmer, who got his first goal for the Blues - have a very bright future ahead.