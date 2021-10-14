Dyche on Mee, Cornet, Vydra & Taylor
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League away game with Manchester City on Saturday (15:00 BST).
Here are the key points from the Burnley boss:
Defender Ben Mee has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the game against the reigning champions. "He's fine but he's tested positive so he has to go through the protocols before he comes back in," says Dyche;
Winger Maxwel Cornet should be available, but striker Matej Vydra and left-back Charlie Taylor are doubts. Vydra "is probably touch and go," after picking up an injury on international duty with the Czech Republic;
Dyche says the Premier League is a "forever tough" competition but the Clarets are "working hard" to pick up their first league win of the season;
He praises 20-year-old centre-half Nathan Collins, saying: "His manner around the training ground and his professionalism is excellent."