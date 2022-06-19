Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Few would argue with former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller's view on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound that Calvin Ramsay's move from Pittodrie to Liverpool "is an incredible move for him and a fantastic bit of business for Aberdeen".

While some Aberdeen fans will lament the chance to see the 18-year-old develop further in front of their own eyes, the £4.2m up front will be welcomed by a club that has not only invested in a new training centre but is planning a new stadium and recently appointed a manager who will be wanting to reshape a squad that disappointed in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Now, though, they will have to find a suitable replacement for a player who impressed well enough in his first 39 games for Aberdeen to attract the interest of Champions League finalists - but without themselves being able to match anything like the kind of wages Ramsay will now command at Anfield.

Jim Goodwin's eye for a bargain and willingness to give young players a chance, both of which he displayed as St Mirren manager, will now be tested at Pittodrie.

As for Ramsay himself, he will be hoping to emulate the impact international captain Andy Robertson made when moving to Liverpool rather than experience the frustration fellow right-back Nathan Patterson has felt after his January move to Everton from Rangers.

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein is not the only one who will have concerns at the suggestion that Liverpool have no plans to send the young Scot out on loan for regular first-team football.

"I'm a big believer in going down to England once you've played 100 first-team matches," he said.

"I worry that he's not going to play first-team football and the problem with that is that, once you've started playing first-team football, there's nothing else compares to it and you cannot go back and play reserve team football or your improvement slows down or stalls."

Levein points to the experience of Aaron Hickey, the left-back who has broken into the Scotland squad two years after leaving Heart of Midlothian at the same age as Ramsay.

"Aaron Hickey could have gone to Bayern Munich and chose Bologna because they guaranteed him a chance of making that position his own - and he's done it," he said. "I'm 100% convinced, if he had gone to Bayern Munich, he would have disappeared.

"If you start looking at the very best players in international football, by the time they're 20 years old, they've played 100 matches - all of them. If you are not playing at 20 in a first team, that fire gets extinguished that's inside you."

Scotland fans, Aberdeen, considering the add-ons to Ramsay's initial fee, and Liverpool will be hoping he has chosen the correct career path.