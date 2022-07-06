First team coach Mark Warburton is enjoying his first taste of working in the Premier League club and brings bags of experience to his new role.

The 59-year-old left his job as manager of Queen's Park Rangers in the summer and surprisingly chose to swap his role in the hotseat for a place in the Hammers' backroom.

Speaking to West Ham's official website, external, he says his relationship with David Moyes and the challenge of the top flight were defining factors in his decision.

"The manager and I go back a few years away from football," he said. "We got on well and that’s important, have a chemistry in whatever you do.

"There are some very good people here so he must be very pleased with the quality of the environment he has created.

"It is an exciting time to be part of West Ham. You’ve got to keep challenging yourself and the chance to work in the Premier League with outstanding players and an outstanding manager and staff is a big learning curve. "

Warburton believes he has lots to contribute but, with the Hammers' pre-season just getting into full swing, he is still feeling his way into the new position.

"I’ve only been here two weeks in the bigger picture, so I’ll see how the club operates and what the manager wants," he said.

"I haven't come just to sit here and do nothing. I want to add something with my attacking philosophy while making sure it's not at the detriment of what has been done already."