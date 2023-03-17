Calum Butcher says he has enjoyed his recent run playing centre-half and is no rush to return to midfield.

Butcher was signed from Burton Albion in January as a defensive midfielder, but has been deployed in a back three since Stuart Kettlewell was appointed manager.

“It’s a position I would like to carry on playing," Butcher said. "It’s where I see myself for the next few years.

“I do enjoy playing midfield and I am a player who will play anywhere that can help the team but it’s something I have really settled into and something I really enjoy doing. So hopefully I can continue playing there."

Motherwell have climbed away from the bottom of the table since Kettlewell took over and Butcher wants to continue moving up the league.

“When I first came in there was a conversation between the lads where we sort of said we shouldn’t be in this situation but we are and we want to get out of it as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Pretty much from that conversation everyone has got together and stuck together and done what we needed to do and picked up points.

“From now until the end of the season we know there are a lot of big games but we also know there are a lot of games (where) we can pick up points and move up the table.”