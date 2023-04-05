One final chance for Rangers to breathe life into title race

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers would appear to have one final chance to breathe a semblance of life into a title challenge this weekend when they face the league leaders at Celtic Park.

Given what is, in effect, a 10-point deficit at the top of the table, it could be argued that Kyogo’s late equaliser at Ibrox in January put paid to any ambitions Michael Beale’s side might have had of overturning their rivals’ lead.

But the optimists among the Rangers support will feel that a first victory away to Celtic since Connor Goldson’s double gave them the three points in their title-winning season could sow seeds of doubt among Ange Postecoglou’s seemingly untouchable squad.

Rangers would still need to win all of their remaining seven games, including the final Old Firm meeting post-split at Ibrox, and hope Celtic slip up in a further two matches, a scenario that sounds barely plausible given their form until now.

Perhaps a more realistic goal for Rangers would be to strive for a psychological blow ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final meeting at the end of this month.

If they can rid themselves of an inferiority complex before that game at Hampden, Beale and his men can approach the cup tie and indeed next season with much greater confidence, while also allowing themselves to dream of a title miracle.