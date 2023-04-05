Davidson on relegation anxieties, going back to basics, and handball rule
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Premiership visit of Ross County.
Here is what he had to say:
With his team ninth in the table and eight points ahead of County in 11th, he admits he is "always looking over my shoulder", adding that they have "no given right" to be in the league.
On their poor home form - he talked about the fact that they have to go "back to basics" somewhat given the difficult pitch at McDiarmid Park.
He believes the handball rule needs to be looked at, and says he would be going "nuts" as well if he had been on the wrong end of the decision Ross County were last time out.
On the upcoming game against County, Davidson is anticipating a game where both attacks come to the fore.
Team News: Cammy MacPherson is back from injury; Connor McLennan returns to the squad after being unavailable last time out.