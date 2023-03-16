Robson will be a 'top manager' - McCrorie

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie believes interim boss Barry Robson will go on and become a top manager.

Robson presides over his sixth game in temporary charge when Hearts visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

Asked whether he would like to see Robson get the job full-time, midfielder McCrorie said: "That is up to the top people in the club, but what I will say is I have a lot of respect for Barry, his playing career.

"Not just that though, I think one day he is going to be a top manager, that is how much I respect him as a coach and as a manager.

"Obviously each manager has their own style but I have been really impressed with how things have been going with him and long may it continue.

"Barry has come in the last few games, we have been getting decent results. It has been great so far and with his coaches, Scotty (Scott Anderson) and (Steve) Agnew, it has been a new insight to a different side of the game."