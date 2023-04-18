Harry Maguire's display against Nottingham Forest gave cause for concern and the Manchester United captain shouldn't play away from Old Trafford, according to BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater.

Maguire was booked three minutes into United's win on Sunday and Forest also had a penalty shout in the 19th minute when an in-swinging corner struck the defender's arm.

With consecutive away games against Sevilla, Brighton and Tottenham, The Devils' Advocate podcast host Drinkwater is worried about how the crowd can affect Maguire's confidence.

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: "I am really concerned. I almost think it’s not an ability problem.

"When he plays away, the crowd start getting on his back - which they did at Nottingham Forest - and they have an effect on him. I don’t think Maguire should play when we’re away from home.

"Sunday was a problem because we had no-one else. Against Sevilla, let’s hope Luke Shaw is back - I’d play him at centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof as he looked relatively calm and in control [against Forest]. I don’t think we got that at all from Maguire. He scares me.

"He is a confidence player. When you’re wearing that armband as the United captain, that is not the type of player you should be.

"You should shoulder the responsibility and say 'bring it on' when the away crowd gets at you. If I was him, when that second goal went in, I’d have had my arms open wide to the fans.

"I’m really worried because he’s going to be playing the next few games."

