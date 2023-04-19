Tactics guru Dominic Wells broke down Leicester's new tactics under Dean Smith during their defeat to Manchester City.

The Foxes took off Jamie Vardy at half-time with the score at 3-0, bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho who scored in the second half.

Speaking on the When You’re Smiling podcast, Wells said: "Taking off Vardy and losing that off-the-shoulder runner to bring on a player that wants to connect with the ball to feet was vital.

"Retaining the ball was difficult without a player to link the play but when you bring on Iheanacho you have a player who wants to that for you. He plays a really important role in allowing Leicester to move up the pitch."

In the second half, Leicester were able to exert more pressure and get out of their own defensive position.

"Iheanacho could hold the ball up for that extra fraction of a second to help push up and connect the play," said Wells.

"Leicester also initiated high presses and I thought that was quite interesting. Vardy is aging but he is sharp off the ground and with Iheanacho we were actually trying to high press in the game a lot more.

"You saw the positives of how the system allowed us to press high with the chance for James Maddison when he intercepted from the Man City centre-back."

