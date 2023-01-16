Rangers 'dominated whole game' - Tillman

Malik Tillman thought Rangers "dominated the whole game" as the midfielder hailed his side's ability to again come from behind to beat Aberdeen and reach the Viaplay Cup final.

Rangers "conceded an unlucky goal, or we didn't defend well" as they fell behind as Bojan Miovski gave the Dons the lead just before half time.

But Ryan Jack equalised before Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was sent off shortly before the tie went into extra time and Kemar Roofe scored the winner.

"The manager said at half-time that it is a mentality thing," 20-year-old Tillman revealed. "Even in extra-time it is always a mentality thing.

"He also said that we played very well and we just had to come back and score one goal and then the second. You always have to work hard and keep in your head to stay calm and do what you can do."

Tillman is looking forward to an Old Firm final against holders Celtic on 26 February, although the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder described the playing surface at Hampden Park as "not that great".

"Everyone wants to be there," the American added. "As a team, we want to win titles and this is a big step towards one of them.

"Obviously we are nine points behind in the league and this is the first title we can compete for, so we will try to win that."