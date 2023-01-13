Postecoglou on transfer speculation, Killie challenge & injury latest
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Kilmarnock this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
In response to the reported interest in Cho Gue-sung, Postecoglou reckons only “around 10% of reports are even close to the truth". He says someone gets info “from their cousin’s barber’s neighbour” then it’s reported as players linked with Celtic.
No update on the possible departures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Cup semi-final brings a "tension" and "nervousness" and changes the nature of the challenge Kilmarnock, who lost 2-0 to Celtic in the league last Saturday, will pose.
The squad is largely the same as last weekend. Anthony Ralston, Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh have returned to training, but Greg Taylor remains out.