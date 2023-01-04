Analysis: Leeds 2-2 West Ham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

"We were in a very strong position after the second goal," said West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski at full-time.

"And an experienced team like we are, we should be doing a little bit more to keep the result."

By the closing stages, Leeds had found an equaliser and were pushing for the winner. It was only a stunning late one-handed stop by the Hammers keeper that ensured David Moyes' side left Elland Road with a point.

Had they not held firm then it would have been a sixth league defeat in a row, and, though I'm sure Fabianski would have preferred all three points, he stressed how important just one could be to spark some good form.

"We are desperate for points," he added. "[My save] meant we broke our shameful losing record.

"Hopefully this point will give us confidence as we go into the next games.

West Ham, currently 17th, face Brentford in the FA Cup before two must-win matches in the league against Wolves and Everton.

Win them and they'll start climbing up the table. Lose and Moyes might be facing the chop.