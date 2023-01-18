Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"For me, we need another complete performance. We need conviction. We need a win. I hate being results based, but that's where we are."

That was Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch pressing home the requirement for his side to beat Cardiff City and progress in the FA Cup later.

Inadvertently, as the beginning of his first sentence suggests, Marsch needs it as much for himself.

The pressure is always on at Elland Road, with an eruption of sorts never seeming far away. After 33 matches in charge, and averaging little more than a point per game, the cauldron is simmering.

This week feels pivotal for Marsch, who "accepts the pressure of what's happening in my role".

If ever a manager required a routine victory over a struggling Championship team to make domestic cup progress, and then back that up with a home win over Brentford, who have won four of their past five Premier League matches, it's the American.

Marsch remains defiant, though. And he's also convinced that "the most complete performance" of his tenure - despite defeat at Aston Villa - has United heading upwards.

But he will also know the actions now have to back the rhetoric.

"I'm stronger in my belief than I've ever been before that we're going to be a good team, and we're going to be a good team soon. Now we have to show it, specifically tonight," he said.

Values and performances need to combine to produce consistent results - and quickly.