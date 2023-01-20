Rico Henry is back available but Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka are still "too early to be ready", while Aaron Hickey is "touch and go". Shandon Baptiste is also another week away but is "getting closer".

Frank said he is "very happy" with his current squad but if they find a "hidden gem" then hopefully they can get that player.

On the challenge of Leeds, he said: "Leeds is one of the most difficult away grounds to go to. They have played and performed much better than their results."

He also said that Leeds are the "most intense runners" and that his side have trained with "unbelievable intensity" to counteract this.

He added: "They have so many pacey, skilful players going forward. We need to be very well organized defensively. We are on a good run and need to go there with confidence and belief that we can get a win."

Asked about the speculation around David Raya's future, he replied: "Raya really cares about Brentford and the team so I can’t see that him, or anyone else, isn’t doing everything they can to make sure we are doing our best."