BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Adam: If for whatever reason Manchester City do not win the Premier League this season then who will win the title in your opinion?

Phil: I had a feeling before the start of the season that we would see a rejuvenated Liverpool this season with a midfield rebuild and an attack that always looks full of goals. The early signs suggest I may have been right.

The goals are always there but they look refreshed - "reloaded" to use Jurgen Klopp's phrase - and Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai looks a superb addition at £65m with some outstanding early displays and a goal against Aston Villa.

I put Liverpool second behind Manchester City in my pre-season predictions so I'm sticking with that.