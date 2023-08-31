Shaw joins on loan from Barnsley

Motherwell have added a much-needed option to their depleted forward ranks as the club announced the loan signing of striker Oli Shaw from Barnsley.

The former Kilmarnock, Ross County and Hibs man makes his return to Scotland having moved down south in January.

The 25-year-old reunites with former manager Stuart Kettlewell, with Shaw having played under the Well boss in Dingwall.

Shaw has struggled for game time at Oakwell Stadium, failing to score in his seven appearances for the English League One club.

The striker made the move after Killie accepted an undisclosed fee for him in the January window, just months after he finished as their top scorer in the Championship-wining campaign.

Kettlewell said: “We identified Oli as a target earlier in the window and feel now is the correct time to get him on board.

“I know him personally and know his attitude towards the game. He wants to impress from the off and get regular minutes under his belt. That’s the determination we need from him.

“Oli is an excellent player who I feel can offer us skill and improvement in the forward areas. With hard work, he could flourish this season.”