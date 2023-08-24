Edwards on transfers, Barkley and Chelsea
Rob Edwards has been speaking to the media before Luton's Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the prospect of any incoming transfers before the 1 September deadline: "Any manager will tell you they want to get their business done as quickly as possible but there are lots of variables in these things. We'll try to get things done as quickly as possible and there are one or two we want to try to complete but in terms of a time frame, I don't know."
Edwards says midfielder Ross Barkley could feature against his former club and the England international is settling in well at Luton: "I've been really impressed and not surprised at all. He's a top player and really hungry. I think he'll make a big impact for us this season and I'm very excited to see him out on the pitch for us."
Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is training with the Hatters and could earn a contract with the Premier League newcomers.
Edwards said facing Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge is a "big reward" for the hard work of all at the club: "This is what we've all worked so hard for, nights like this. That being said, we want to enjoy the occasion by putting in a really good performance."
On Chelsea's sizeable recent spending, including signing two midfielders for approximately £160m last week: "Those numbers don't play the game, it's human beings that play the game. They have still got to gel as well, I'm sure they won't be fully in their rhythm just yet. They are going to keep improving and this is probably a good time to play them."