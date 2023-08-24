On the prospect of any incoming transfers before the 1 September deadline: "Any manager will tell you they want to get their business done as quickly as possible but there are lots of variables in these things. We'll try to get things done as quickly as possible and there are one or two we want to try to complete but in terms of a time frame, I don't know."

Edwards says midfielder Ross Barkley could feature against his former club and the England international is settling in well at Luton: "I've been really impressed and not surprised at all. He's a top player and really hungry. I think he'll make a big impact for us this season and I'm very excited to see him out on the pitch for us."

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is training with the Hatters and could earn a contract with the Premier League newcomers.

Edwards said facing Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge is a "big reward" for the hard work of all at the club: "This is what we've all worked so hard for, nights like this. That being said, we want to enjoy the occasion by putting in a really good performance."