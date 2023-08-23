Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Four points from two matches is a more than decent start to the new Premier League season for Liverpool and there have been some really positive aspects to how the campaign has opened up.

Especially considering the unexpected departure of the most successful captain’s in LFC’s modern history as well as a player who twelve months ago was classed as one of the finest defensive midfielders on the planet.

Throw in three other midfielders moving-on during the summer and you have some unforeseen chaos in trying to re-shape and re-invigorate that key area.

The summer signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai look like excellent business particularly for the financial outlay. Mac Allister has all the attributes necessary to succeed at the highest level in the game - and that’s why he already has, as a World Cup winner with Argentina.

Even as Brighton went from a club seemingly facing an eternal battle to avoid relegation, only to emerge as a footballing force to be reckoned with, Mac Allister was rarely the headline maker, but in many ways has the hallmarks of an 'all round midfielder'.

He’s industrious and energetic, picks up possession from deep positions and drives forward with the ball, getting his team up the pitch before picking the right time to deliver a pass with precision. His goalscoring record and his ability to create chances points to a player who comes alive in the attacking third of the pitch.

He has the capacity to make’s late runs towards the opposition penalty area that often prove to be wonderfully rewarding. He can also fulfil a more defensive position when required.

Szoboszlai was clearly a bit more of an unknown quantity in as much as he’s new to the Premier League, but even in his first two matches there have been moments of real quality in his play. He’s always available to receive the ball even in tight situations.

He has a blistering turn of foot and moves over the ground with such grace that he appears to glide forward when in possession. When in wide areas he’ll run at opposition defences and is always happy to track back and help out his full-back.

His powerful shot at goal that led to Liverpool’s third goal against Bournemouth at the weekend is clear evidence of what he can do when he joins the play in an attacking sense.

Wataru Endo might have been the name on lips of no Liverpool fans whatsoever but his signing certainly found favour with Jurgen Klopp, who has extolled his many midfield virtues and qualities.

But all three face much sterner test this weekend when Liverpool travel to Newcastle. Eddie Howe has turned his side into an almost mirror image of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool of three or four years ago.

They play with a ferocious intensity and their front-footed aggression allows them to almost run through teams. Bruno Guimaraes has become one of the most effective midfielders in the Premier League. New signing Sandro Tonali made his mark in impressive fashion on the opening weekend and don’t underestimate the effective and almost guaranteed contributions from players such as Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

The midfield battle on Sunday could be one to remember.