Every competition an 'opportunity to win' for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino wants to win "every single competition" and won't be prioritising one trophy over another.

Chelsea face League two side Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, but asked in his pre-match news conference about comments he made during his time with Tottenham about cup competitions, the Argentine said he will "not make the same mistake".

"I want to win the Carabao Cup, I want to win the FA Cup, I want to win the Premier League, then we see what happens after," Pochettino said.

"In Tottenham I never said I prefer to win the Champions League. I always try to explain I never put out this view. I want to win tomorrow, I want to win the cup, I want to win the league. Even if after, in the next few years we are in the Champions League or a different competition, I think every single competition is going to be a challenge for us and opportunity to win.

"I want to win every single competition because I become older. I want to win. I can not wait and think this season the only focus is this and then this season the focus is on that, no. [There is] no time to waste time, it is about wanting to win and that is the idea I want to get into the players and staff."

Despite the Blues boss emphasising the importance of the competition, he confirmed the current injury situation means he will have to make a number changes to the team.

"We are thinking to start with 11 players that can perform in the way that we want," he added.

"We want to be right in our assessment, in our risk because you have many injuries and the squad is not big at the moment.

"We are going to use four or five young guys from the academy - 17 years old, 16 years old - but Chelsea has always produced good talent, young kids and now is a good opportunity."